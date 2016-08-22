Kazakhstan, Poland discussed implementation of joint projects

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of Poland Andrzej Duda held negotiations in narrow and extended formats in Warsaw, Poland, today.

The talks focused on strengthening interaction in trade-economic, investment, agricultural, transit-transport and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The heads of state discussed implementation of promising projects in the areas representing mutual interest. Besides, the parties exchanged opinions on the most relevant aspects of international agenda.

The Kazakh President thanked his Polish counterpart for the invitation and warm welcome and noted step-by-step development of the bilateral relations and their potential for further expansion.

In turn, Andrzej Duda emphasized that the visit of the Kazakh Leader to Poland proves intensification of partnership between the two states. The Polish President stressed that both countries have common interests and broad perspectives for deepening cooperation including transport-logistics and oil&gas sectors.

Andrzej Duda noted that Poland would participate in EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition and expressed readiness to personally attend the event.

***

Following documents were signed after the talks: the Declaration on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland; the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Poland on Readmission of Persons; the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Poland in Agriculture; the Framework Agreement between JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan and the National Economy Bank of Poland.