EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:57, 22 April 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan, Poland discussed interaction in development of apple orchards

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Undersecretary of State in the Polish Ministry of Economic Development Witold Słowik participated in Retail Business Kazakhstan 2016 forum in Almaty.

    “Kazakhstan and Poland have similar development programs, and I am confident that our Government’s new policy will serve for further development of bilateral relations. The commodity turnover between our countries increases year by year. Last year, its volume reached $1.3 bln. At a meeting with Vice Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan Ermek Kosherbayev, we discussed the issues of interaction, in particular, in development of apple orchards, as Poland is hugely experienced in this field,” W. Słowik said.

    He noted that retail trade is an important aspect of economy and expressed hope that Polish businessmen participating in the business summit will find new partners.

    “I have visited one of Almaty bazaars and saw Polish apples being sold there. I was surprised at their high prices. Kazakhstan’s accession to the WTO as well as strengthening of economic ties between our countries should increase the intensity of our bilateral trade, which in turn will only benefit the consumers,” the Polish official said.

    The Polish delegation is expected to meet with the representatives of the Almaty Mayor’s Office to discuss development of railroad transport, housing-utilities and other issues.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and Europe Integration News Other Governmental Authorities
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!