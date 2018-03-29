Kazakhstan, Poland praise level of bilateral political dialogue

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Majilis Nurlan Nigmatulin has received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Poland to Kazakhstan Selim Chazbijewicz, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis press service.

During the meeting the parties noted that the relations between the two countries have strengthened since the mutual visits of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Poland President Andrzej Duda.

According to the Majilis Speaker, great opportunities for bilateral interaction have opened up due to implementation of the extended partnership agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and Kazakhstan's participation in the EAEU. Astana, which has access to the markets of Central Asia and China, is a key partner of Warsaw in the region, Nurlan Nigmatulin stressed.

In his turn, Ambassador Chazbijewicz gave a high assessment to the level of political, diplomatic and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Poland.

Development of transport infrastructure, application of "green" technologies and education are the most perspective areas for joint participation, as both parties noted.

Nurlan Nigmatulin and Selim Chazbijewicz also discussed the issues of international agenda. The Majilis Speaker congratulated the diplomat on commencement of Poland's service as non-permanent member of the UNSC for 2018-2019, emphasizing that both countries' presidents stick to similar views on the matters of cooperation within the joint work at the Security Council. The Majilisman and Polish diplomat confirmed their intention to mutually interact on a more active level for the purpose of promotion of common interests at the UN platform.

The parties also note that more dynamic dialogue between the Kazakh and Polish Parliaments will also contribute to the development of cooperation between the two countries.

The Chairman of the Kazakh Majilis expressed congratulations to the Polish Ambassador on the 100th anniversary of Independence of Poland and the 550th anniversary of the first session of Poland's Parliament, one of the oldest two-chamber parliaments in Europe.