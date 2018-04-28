Kazakhstan, Poland vow to strengthen economic coop, people-to-people contacts

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan and Poland are focused on further strengthening mutually beneficial trade and economic, cultural and educational cooperation, as well as contacts between citizens of the two countries. This was discussed on April 27, 2018 at the meeting between Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland Andrzej Papierz, who arrived in Almaty to take part in the 100th anniversary of the restoration of Polish statehood, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meeting, the parties discussed various issues of bilateral cooperation, expressing satisfaction with the high level of political, economic, cultural and humanitarian collaboration between two states. It was noted that regular visits at the highest level gave a strong impetus to the development of Kazakh-Polish relations. Thus, the state visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Poland in August 2016, as well as the return state visit of President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Kazakhstan in September 2017, gave a significant boost to the development of relations, laying a solid foundation for strengthening further cooperation. The Kazakh side expressed special gratitude for the participation of the President of Poland in the high-level debate on Non-Proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction: Confidence-Building Measures under the chairmanship of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan held on January 18, 2018 in the UN Security Council. Having wished success to the Polish chairmanship in this important body, which starts this May, Deputy Minister Vassilenko assured his colleague in Kazakhstan's readiness to ensure a high level of participation of the Kazakh side in key events within the framework of the upcoming chairmanship.



The meeting also noted the establishment of regular contacts at various levels. It particularly highlighted the importance of the visit of Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki to Astana and his participation in the World Mining Congress this June. Furthermore, the sides discussed the upcoming 8th session of the Kazakh-Polish Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation scheduled for June 20, 2018 in Astana. It is expected that during the upcoming meeting the parties will discuss issues related to extension of cooperation in the field of renewable energy sources, science and technology, agriculture and tourism development.



Generally, economic cooperation between the two countries has been developing dynamically since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Poland; today more than 100 Polish companies operate in Kazakhstan, the largest one is POLPHARMA, whose head is a member of the Foreign Investors Council under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as SELENA, which is actively investing in the economy of our country. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland in 2017 amounted to more than $900 million with an increase by 19 percent compared to 2016.



No less importance during the negotiations was given to the issue of visa regime facilitation for citizens of the two states. Mr. Vassilenko expressed his gratitude to the Polish side for all-round support in promoting negotiations on the facilitated visa regime for the citizens of Kazakhstan, stipulated in the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.



The sides also discussed development of cooperation in the field of education between Kazakhstan and Poland. As is known, about 800 Kazakh students study in Poland today. The Deputy Foreign Ministries also discussed a number of cultural events to be held this year for strengthening historical and cultural ties between the two countries.



In general, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss the main issues of the bilateral agenda to promote development of prolific cooperation.