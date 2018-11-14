Kazakhstan population reaches new record

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - As of October 1, 2018, Kazakhstan's population reached 18,334,300 people, increasing by 237.4 thousand people, or 1.3%, year on year, Kazinform has learned from the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

In particular, as of the above reporting date, the urban population was 10 million 597,200 people, or 57.8 percent of the total population, while the rural population equaled to 7 million 737,100 people or 42.2 percent.

In January-September of this year, 2,354 deaths of children under 1 year of age were registered in Kazakhstan. The number of infant deaths (2,386 in January-September 2017) has declined by 1.3pct. In the first nine months of 2018, the infant mortality rate was 7.92 deaths per 1,000 births (8.14).

In this year's period under consideration, 1,206 infant deaths (1,195 a year ago), or 51.2% (50.1%) of the total number of infant deaths, were due to the conditions that arise in the perinatal period. The number of infants deaths were as follows: 465 (574) or 19.8% (24.1%) from congenital anomalies, 152 (151) or 6.5% (6.3%) from respiratory diseases, and 108 (129) or 4.6% (5.4%) from accidents, poisoning, and injuries.



The number of arrivals in Kazakhstan has decreased by 21.8 percent, whereas the number of departures has increased by 12.2%. The country's migration processes take place mainly with the CIS countries. The shares of arrivals from the CIS countries and departures to these countries amounted to 78.2% and 90.8%, respectively.



The number of migrants moving within the country has been reduced by 10.8%. Due to interregional movements, the positive change of population migration has been in Shymkent (41,337 people), Almaty (26,521), and Astana (12,292).