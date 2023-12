NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated official COVID-19 and COVID-19-like pneumonia death rates as of September 11.

COVID-19 claimed 57 more lives, while 13 died from pneumonia the countrywide in one day.

As earlier reported, over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan confirmed 3,008 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s tally to 842,587.