Kazakhstan posts over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 1,082 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, up 128 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh infections was registered in Almaty city – 307. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 203 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is the third area to record three-digit number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 101.

91 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region, 60 – in Akmola region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in Pavlodar region, 28 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 14 – in East Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 - in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 226,767.