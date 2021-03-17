Kazakhstan posts over 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs
The highest number of fresh infections was registered in Almaty city – 307. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 203 new COVID-19 cases. Karaganda region is the third area to record three-digit number of new cases of the coronavirus infection – 101.
91 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Almaty region, 60 – in Akmola region, 55 – in West Kazakhstan region, 49 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in Pavlodar region, 28 – in Shymkent city, 27 – in North Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Aktobe region, 14 – in East Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Mangistau region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 - in Turkestan region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 226,767.