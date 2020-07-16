Kazakhstan prepares medical graduates to join COVID-19 battle

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - More medical graduates are joining the fight against the COVID-19 virus in Kazakhstan, Timur Sultangaziyev, Сhairman of the Сommittee on quality control of goods and services under the Health Ministry, told an online press conference held at the Central Communications Service on Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Sultangaziyev, over 46 thousand medical workers, including nurses, paramedics, and doctors have been working in infectious and temporary hospitals. He went on to say that the lack of doctors had been exacerbated after the spike in coronavirus cases. Doctors are undergoing retraining as per the regulatory framework to that end.

The speaker said that medical graduates are being prepared to work in infectious hospitals.

This year has seen 88 anesthetists and 208 epidemiologists graduate in the country. The Ministry of Health has issued 200 more student grants in anesthesiology and cardiology. There are plans to issue 360 more grants for students of bachelor's and master's courses in paramedicine and epidemiology.