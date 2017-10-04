Kazakhstan prepares to celebrate Astana’s 20th anniversary

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a directive to prepare for Astana's 20th-anniversary celebrations.

The celebrations will consist of three stages: preparatory stage until December 10, 2017, celebrations stage starting from December 10, 2017, to July 6, 2018, and post-celebrations one, from July 6, 2018, to December 31, 2018. Also considering that 2018 is a jubilee year for the Kazakh capital, various events will be held throughout the year.

The Government together with the akims (mayors) of Astana and Almatycities, as well as regional administrations, will develop and approve the action plan for the preparation and holding of the 20th anniversary of the capital of Kazakhstan within two months. In addition, they need to ensure timely financing of activities to hold the 20th anniversary of Astana, the decree reads.

The Concept itself provides for a wide range of organizational, information, image, improvement and other events throughout the country.

It is also planned to hold a countrywide presentation of sacred places of Astana, a number of image events in all regions focusing on the results and prospects of holding EXPO-2017 in Astana, as well as solemn receptions at all foreign missions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The city of Akmola was declared the capital of Kazakhstan on October 20, 1997, by the Decree of the President and later renamed into Astana. The official presentation of the new capital of Kazakhstan was held on June 10, 1998.

The capital's day - July 6 - is a state holiday in the country. In 2018, the city will celebrate its 20th anniversary. Over the past 20 years, Astana's population has increased more than 3.5 times, there are currently more than 1 million people living here. At the same time during this period the territory of the capital expanded from 258 km2 to 800 km2.

The history of Astana is inseparable from the history of independent Kazakhstan and the activities of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev, who proposed and implemented the idea of building a new capital. His constant attention and concern about the development of Astana ensured its transformation into a dynamically developing metropolis, a modern and competitive city of Eurasia.

Today, Astana is an administrative, socio-economic and political center of the country. The city embodies the socio-economic and political success of Kazakhstan during the years of independence, demonstrates its growing power and high potential for further development. Today, Astana is the flagship of all positive initiatives and transformations in Kazakhstan.