Kazakhstan prepares to mark 175th anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev in 2020

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Gulshara Abdykalikova chaired today the 1st meeting of the State Commission for Organization of the Celebratory Events dedicated to the 175th anniversary of the greatest son of Kazakh nation Abai Kunanbayev in 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Prominent writers, public activists and deputies such as Rollan Seissenbayev, Murat Auezov, Sautbek Abdrakhmanov as well as the representatives of academic and creative communities of the country participated in the meeting.





Addressing the participants, the Vice PM reminded of implementation of the 3rd Modernization Programme aimed at political, economic and spiritual development.





«The spiritual modernization programme (Rukhani Janghyru) which aims at modernization of national identity and the Seven Facets of the Great Steppe programme article underlie all the positive transformations in the society,» she said.





The meeting discussed the draft Republican Plan of Celebration of the 175th Anniversary of Abai Kunanbayev. The document contains more than 500 various events to be held at the international, national and regional levels.