Kazakhstan preparing water management system development concept for 2024/30

Kazakhstan loses over two cubic kilometers of water due to aging infrastructure in irrigated agriculture, deputy water resources and irrigation minister Yerbolat Ibraikhanov said, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

There are over 17 thousand rivers and temporary water streams, four thousand lakes, 4.5 thousand groundwater deposits, over 13 thousand water management facilities. Of the total number of water management facilities, 6,501 are in the republican ownership, 6,296 in communal ownership, 528 in private ownership and 31 are unowned, said Ibraikhanov during a meeting of the Committee on Agrarian Issues in the Majilis.

In general, around 65% of the water resources the country uses annually are used to meet the country’s agricultural needs… The country loses over two cubic kilometers of water due to aging infrastructure in irrigated agriculture, according to the vice minister.

Ibraikhanov said that the ministry carries out the work on the concept for the development of the water resources management system for 2024/30 to reconstruct the facilities and boost the efficiency of waterways.