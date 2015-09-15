Kazakhstan presents accomplishments in nuclear nonproliferation and peaceful development of nuclear energy in IAEA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The 59th session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference opened in Vienna on 14 September 2015.

This main annual meeting of delegations from 164 Member States will consider the IAEA Annual Report which covers Agency's activities in various fields of peaceful nuclear energy use, international cooperation in ensuring nuclear and radiation safety, safeguards and the nuclear non-proliferation regime. Delegates will also discuss the programme and budget of the Agency, and the staffing of the Secretariat. The delegation of Kazakhstan, led by Minister of Energy Vladimir Shkolnik, is taking part in the General Conference. The delegation also includes senior representatives from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kazatomprom National Atomic Company, National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan and other entities. The statement delivered by the Kazakhstan delegation at the opening of the General Conference reflected on the achievements of the country in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and the IAEA in the field of peaceful nuclear energy use. Participants were informed about the development plans of the national nuclear energy programs and atomic sphere. The Member States' attention was drawn to the initiatives of the President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in the field of nuclear non-proliferation, including the ATOM Project. Minister Shkolnik met with Director General of IAEA Yukiya Amano, heads of delegations of Iran, the U.S., Japan, France, Russiaand India to discuss a wide range of bilateral and multilateral cooperation issues, including the preparations for the international specialized exhibition EXPO 2017. An exhibition from Kazatomprom is taking place at the Vienna International Center for the whole period of General Conference. The work of the IAEA General Conference will continue until 18 September 2015. The International Atomic Energy Agency was established in 1957. The Republic of Kazakhstan became the 121st IAEA Member State on 14 February 1994. Source: MFA press service