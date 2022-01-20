Kazakhstan presents new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan represented the new Olympic outfits for Beijing 2022 ahead. For the first time ever in the history of modern Kazakhstan it will feature the country’s name in Kazakh as QAZAQSTAN, its press service reports.

The team’s outfits are made by Kazakhstani ZIBROO company. The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics' award, ceremonies uniforms were created by Dmitry Shishkin, a menswear designer and founder of Russia’s SHISHKIN brand. Creative work lasted for more than a year.