TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    22:53, 23 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan President awards UAE Ambassador with 'Medal of Appreciation'

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, has awarded a 'Medal of Appreciation' to Dr. Mohamed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan, in recognition of his contribution to strengthening relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, WAM reports.

    Beibut Atamkulov, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs, decorated Ambassador Al Jaber with the medal during a ceremony held today in Astana. He thanked the UAE Ambassador for his efforts in enhancing bilateral relations between the UAE and Kazakhstan.

    Ambassador Al Jaber expressed his appreciation to President Nazarbayev and referred to his wise policy and the prominent role he plays, both regionally and internationally.

    Atamakulov also awarded the medal "25 years of Diplomatic Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan" to Ambassador Al Jaber.

    Diplomacy Kazakhstan and the UAE
