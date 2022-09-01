EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:00, 01 September 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan President outlines ways to solve key problems

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Addressing the nation today Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev defined the ways to solve the main economic issues of the country, Kazinform reports.

    «The systemic issues of the country’s economy are well-known such as commodity dependence, poor labour productivity, and uneven distribution of incomes. Obviously, these issues are significant but there are certain approaches to have them settled. Among them are macroeconomic stability, economic diversification, development of small and medium business, human capital, and ensuring the supremacy of law,» the Head of State said.

    As earlier reported, the joint session of both Chambers of the Kazakh Parliament kicked off in Nur-Sultan. The Head of State is expected to deliver the State-of-the-Nation Address. The main part of the Address is set to focus on the country’s socioeconomic development.


    Photo: t.me/bort_01




    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan 2022 State-of-the-Nation Address President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!