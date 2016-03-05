Kazakhstan President’s initiatives discussed at UNESCO headquarters

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Ambassador to France, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Nurlan Danenov met with Deputy Director General of this organization Nada Al-Nashif, Kazinform learnt from MFA press service.

The parties exchanged views on promotion of the idea of opening the International Academy of Peace on the ground of the UNESCO, which, in the opinion of President Nursultan Nazarbayev, can develop progressive ideas and effective measures on maintaining peace and ensuring sustainable development.

Ms. Nada Al-Nashif highly appraised the Kazakh President’s initiative and noted its relevance and conformity of the propositions with the main programs and strategy of the Organization. According to her, the intellectual potential of the UNESCO must be mobilized in order to establish the Academy. An appropriate working group will study and analyze all expert recommendations, she added.

While discussing the implementation of the Action Plan of the 2013-2022 International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, the parties noted an important contribution of Kazakhstan to the formation of this program of the UNESCO. The results of the first stage of implementation of the project were covered in a report of the UN Secretary General approved by the GA in December 2015.

The parties emphasized that some oncoming events can contribute to the International Decade for the Rapprochement of Cultures, such as the International Conference on “Religions Against Terrorism” scheduled for May 31 in Astana, VII Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations to be held April 25-27 in Baku as well as organization of the 5th Conference of Scholars “Great Resettlement of Nations: Settlement of the Ancient Western Asia” to be held in Istanbul as part of Kazakhstani project in the context of historical and modern migration processes.