Kazakhstan President’s Special Representative Erzhan Kazykhan pays visit to U.S.

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Erzhan Kazykhan, Special Representative of the President of Kazakhstan for International Cooperation paid a visit to the United States, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the meetings with senior officials in the White House, the State Department and the US Congress, a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda was substantively discussed, including the prospects for deepening Enhanced Strategic Partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation, interaction in the field of global security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation within the «C5 + 1» dialogue.

The U.S. side highly valued the ongoing political reforms carried out by the Head of State and expressed readiness to provide assistance in implementation.

An agreement was reached on deepening the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States within the framework of the existing mechanisms. The parties also discussed upcoming events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

During negotiations with representatives of the US Congress it was agreed to further develop the inter-parliamentary cooperation.