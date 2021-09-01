EN
    09:33, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan President Tokayev receives letter from US President Joseph Biden

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received a letter from US President Joseph Biden, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    President Joseph Biden congratulated President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the 30th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

    «On behalf of the United States of America, I want to extend my best wishes to the people of the Republic of Kazakhstan as you mark three decades since the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site on August 29. The United States remains committed to its close partnership with Kazakhstan, including continued cooperation with your government to secure and remediate the former test site,» President Biden writes in his letter.

    Joseph Biden highly commended the two countries’ joint work through the Nunn-Lugar Cooperative Threat Reduction Program to eliminate the legacy of Soviet nuclear test infrastructure and Kazakhstan’s steadfast commitment to nuclear security and nonproliferation.

    «The United States is proud to call your country a friend, and I look forward to working with you to bring the full potential of our partnership to fruition,» the U.S. President says.


