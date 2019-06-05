Kazakhstan presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel meets with Atyrau residents

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - Sadybek Tugel, a candidate for President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, held a meeting with voters in the city of Atyrau, Kazinform cites the press office of the candidate's election campaign headquarters.

Making a speech in the oil capital of Kazakhstan, presidential candidate Sadybek Tugel noted that Atyrau is not only the major center for oil and gas production and a promising investment market but also known for its persons of historic dimensions and talented fellow countrymen.



The candidate's representatives Yntymak Kultassov, Klim Gubashev, Assan Karamonshakov spoke at the event, highlighting the main positions of the candidate's election program.

It is to be recalled that the presidential election will be held on June 9 of this year. The pre-election campaigning started in Kazakhstan on May 11 at 6 p.m. Nur-Sultan time. The Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan registered 7 candidates for the Presidency of Kazakhstan: Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Sadybek Tugel, Amangeldy Taspikhov, Daniya Yespayeva, Toleutai Rakhimbekov, Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, and Amirzhan Kossanov. The pre-election campaigning will last until 8th June, 12:00 a.m.