Kazakhstan presidential candidates partake in TV debate

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Candidates for the Presidency of the Republic of Kazakhstan and their representatives have participated today in the televised presidential debate on Khabar TV Channel, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the debate, the candidates spoke about their vision of the future socio-economic development of Kazakhstan, answered questions of the opponents and moderators, and addressed their voters.

The candidates gave their arguments as to why Kazakhstanis should vote for them. They touched upon the issues of education, market economy, fight against corruption, status of the state language, support for SMEs, to name but a few.



The following persons participated in the debate: Maulen Ashimbayev, a representative of the Nur Otan Party candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev; Ali Bektayev, a representative of the Auyl People's Democratic Patriotic Party candidate Toleutai Rakhimbekov; Zhambyl Akhmetbekov, the candidate of the Communist People's Party of Kazakhstan; Sadybek Tugel, the candidate of the Uly Dala Kyryndary Movement; Amirzhan Kossanov, the candidate of the Ult Taghdyry United National-Patriotic Movement; Azat Peruashev, a representative of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan candidate Daniya Yespayeva; and Amangeldy Taspikhov, the candidate of the Federation of Trade Unions of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





It is to be recalled that the early presidential election in Kazakhstan is scheduled to be held on June 9, 2019.