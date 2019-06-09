Kazakhstan presidential election complying with Constitution, says observer from Russia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Russian observers from visited several polling stations in the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"It is my first time in Kazakhstan. Therefore, for two days I was doing sightseeing around the city, got exceptional impressions from beautiful places. Walking around the city, I realized that the relocation of the capital city to here was a fateful and far-sighted decision. The architectural look of the city is special," said Vladimir Kravchenko, an international observer, member of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation.



According to him, there were a lot of people at all the polling stations he has visited.



"We, above all, looked for the answer to the question of whether there were violations at the polling station or not. From a technical point of view, there were certain circumstances. For instance, there were queues, perhaps, because most people came after 10 a.m. Some people could not find their names on the lists. However, it should be mentioned that these issues were resolved quickly," said Kravchenko.



The observer informed that he received no complaints from people at the polling stations he has visited.

"Everything is going on in compliance with the Constitution," says Vladimir Kravchenko.



Kazinform earlier reported that another observer from Russia, first Deputy General Director of TASS News Agency Mikhail Gussman lauded the atmosphere of the snap presidential election underway in Kazakhstan.