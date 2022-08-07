Kazakhstan prioritizes coop with Israel in medical education – Azhar Giniyat

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Healthcare of Kazakhstan Azhar Giniyat held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the State of Israel Satybaldy Burshakov, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Healthcare Ministry.

The sides discussed Kazakh-Israeli cooperation in healthcare sector.

In particular, Azhar Giniyat noted the importance of cooperation with Israel in medical education, upgrading qualification of medical personnel, as well as boosting interaction with the universities and healthcare organizations of Israel. These organizations are Raphael Hospital, Sheba Medical Center, Jerusalem University, Hadassah University Hospital, Ariel University etc.

It should be noted that the Astana Medical University has already entered 2 memorandums of cooperation with Sheba Medical Centre.

Upon completion of the meeting the sides expressed readiness to continue partnership and implementation of joint projects aimed at health protection.

Photo: gov.kz



