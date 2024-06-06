Kazakhstan prioritizes development of investment potential of its tourism sector - Ministry

Kazakhstan prioritizes development of investment potential of its tourism sector, which is proved by opening 117 new tourist attractions worth 57 billion tenge countrywide in 2023 alone. Nearly 300 investment projects worth 430 billion tenge are under implementation now, Nurtas Karipbayev, Chairman of the Committee for Tourism Industry, said at a press briefing today, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The implementation of these projects will let create over 7.6 thousand jobs, he noted.

Nurtas Karipbayev reminded that the list of Kazakhstan’s top tourist attractions had been expanded to 20 in the beginning of the year.

“Thus, the most promising growth points were identified in all regions. Priority tourist areas will be opened in each destination,” he said, adding that 148 projects worth 246 billion tenge will be implemented by the yearend.

He reminded of some initiatives of the Tourism and Sports Ministry, which enable the business entities “to breathe more freely.” The first initiative is increasing the period of preferential lending for hotels with an international franchise from 7 to 10 years. And another initiative is allowing farmers to develop agritourism on their lands. This will let employ more than 10 thousand rural residents.