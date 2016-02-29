Kazakhstan prioritizes implementation of infrastructure projects - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has received President of "National

Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" JSC Askar Mamin in the Akorda presidential residence today, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

Askar Mamin briefed President Nazarbayev on results of the company's activity in 2015, plans for the current year and implementation of projects within the Nurly Zhol Program.

At the meeting, the Head of State especially stressed that development of transport and logistics complex is of paramount importance for tapping Kazakhstan's transit and export potential, diversification of its economy, creation of new jobs and increasing Kazakhstan's GDP.

President Nazarbayev also emphasized that Kazakhstan prioritizes implementation of infrastructure projects and development of export-oriented high-technology production.

Mr. Mamin reported to the President that reconstruction of motorways and long distance railways as well as modernization of the Caspian Sea Port infrastructure are carried out as per schedule.

According to him, the Borzhakty-Yersai railway, the Special Economic Zone "Khorgos-Eastern Gate" and the largest transport and logistics center in Astana city were commissioned in 2015.

Additionally, Mr. Mamin promised that new terminals of the Astana International Airport and the municipal railway station will be unveiled prior to the start of the EXPO 2017 event in the Kazakh capital.

At the end of the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of specific instructions.