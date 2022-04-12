EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:38, 12 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan produced 22.7 mln tons of oil year-to-date

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan’s oil production and exports grew over the past January-March,» Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said at today’s Government meeting.

    «According to recent reports, crude oil and condensate output in January-March this year made 22.7 mln or 107.6% to the same period of the previous year. 7.3 mln tons of oil were produced on Kashagan during the period under review. Crude oil output at Karachaganak project made 3.2 mln tons,» the Minister added.

    17.6 mln tons of oil were exported for the reporting period which is 5.3% more as compared to the same period of 2021.

    Besides, 15 bln cubic meters of gas were produced in the accounting period which is 8.2% more as compared to the same period in 2021. Commercial gas domestic consumption reached 6.7 bln cubic meters. 1.4 bln cubic meters of gas were exported in January-March this year which is 66.7% to the same period of the last year.


    Tags:
    Economy Government of Kazakhstan Energy Kazakhstan Oil & Gas Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!