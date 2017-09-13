Kazakhstan produced 48 million tons of oil in January-August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-August 2017 Kazakhstan has produced 48.001 million tons of crude oil, which is 12.2% more than in the same period in 2016, Kazinform refers to the Statistics Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the accounting period, the country has produced 8.971 million tons of gas condensate (12.1% increase), 35.068 billion m3 of natural gas (+ 16.2%), 69.984 million tons of coal (+ 15.1%), 26.014 million tons of iron ore (+ 11.4%), 65.553 million tons of copper ore (+ 30.8%), 12.338 million tons of gold ore (+ 0.9%), and 3.027 million tons of chromium concentrate (+ 11.3%).