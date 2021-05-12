Kazakhstan produced more than 1.5 mln tons of petroleum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «For the past January-April Kazakhstan produced more than 4.1 mln tons of oil products that is 105,4% to the plan, including 1.5 tons of petroleum, the plan is 105% complete,» Kazakh Energy Minister Nurlan Nogayev said at today’s Government.

The country produced 170,000 tons of petroleum between January-April this year. That is 103, 1 % to the plan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan exported above 22 mln of oil for the past 4 months.

It was also reported that at the session Premier Mamin said that positive economic growth is the key indicator of the effectiveness of the measures taken against COVID-19 as well as essential to bolster the private sector and production capacity, adding that it is important to maintain and speed up the current economic growth rates in upcoming months.