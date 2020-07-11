Kazakhstan produced pharmaceuticals worth KZT 58B in 6 months

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past six months Kazakhstan has produced pharmaceuticals to the tune of KZT 58 billion, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Amaniyaz Yerzhanov said Saturday, Kazinform reports.

«Domestic enterprises have produced pharmaceutics worth KZT 58 billion, over 65 million face masks and 60 million pair of protective gloves as well as 2 million protective suits from January through June 2020,» Vice Minister Yerzhanov revealed at a press briefing at the Central Communications Service.

According to him, 410 lung ventilators have been manufactured and handed over to the regions of the country and the Ministry of Health.

He also revealed Kazakhstan is planning to manufacture 190 protective medical masks in next six months.