    12:39, 30 August 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan produced the world's largest share of uranium of 42% in 2022

    Photo: t.me/samrukazynaofficial
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov assigned to increase investments into geological exploration, Kazinform learnt from the Fund’s official Telegram Channel.
    Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund Industry Energy Kazakhstan Kazatomprom
