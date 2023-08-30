Kazakhstan produced the world's largest share of uranium of 42% in 2022

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Samruk Kazyna CEO Nurlan Zhakupov assigned to increase investments into geological exploration, Kazinform learnt from the Fund’s official Telegram Channel.

Nurlan Zhakupov visited the Kazatomprom’s Khoarasan U and Bayken U enterprises to debate the remaining reserves and assigned to invest into further exploration. «Kazakhstan has reserves and it is necessary to further explore them,» he said on X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter.

In 2022 Kazakhstan took the lead in the world uranium mining production extracting the largest share of 42%. Of which 22% account for the Kazatomprom’s enterprises.

Kazatomprom is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the import and export of uranium, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants. Since 2009, Kazakhstan has been the world leader in natural uranium mining, and Kazatomprom has priority rights to the country’s extensive reserves.

Kazatomprom operates through its subsidiaries, JVs and Associates, 26 deposits grouped into 14 asset clusters, all of which are located in Kazakhstan