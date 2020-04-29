NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «Kazakhstan produces 1 mln face masks a day whereas only 300,000 of them are certified, the surgical ones,» Pharmacia SK TOO Berik Sharip board chairman said.

Previously the country’s demand for masks made some 30 mln. Now it grew by several times. Annually Kazakhstan bought 15 mln masks while this year the country concluded contracts for 19.7 mln masks. Out of which 9 mln were sent to the regions.

There are some five-six mask producers in Kazakhstan.

He stressed that earlier a mask cost KZT 18, today the average cost in the world reaches KZT 150.