    20:15, 24 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan produces over 46,000 wheeled vehicles in 1Q2024

    Kazakhstan produces 46,894 wheeled vehicles in 1Q2024
    Photo credit: open sources

    Kazakhstan has produced 46,894 wheeled vehicles worth 593.1 billion tenge in the first quarter of 2024, according to the National Statistics Bureau, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    For comparison, 44,724 wheeled vehicles were manufactured in Kazakhstan in the same period of 2023. Their total cost made 515.6 billion tenge.

    Passenger cars claim the lion's share of the produced vehicles – 43,622, which is 7.8% more against the same period of 2023.

    The majority of the cars (30,200) were assembled at the Allur Plant in Kostanay. 13,500 vehicles were produced by Hyundai Trans Kazakhstan and  Hyundai Trans Almaty plants. 

    Top five popular brands in the reporting period include Hyundai (13,380), Chevrolet (11,538), Kia (8,895), Jac (5,115), and Jetour (4,194).

    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
