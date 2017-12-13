EN
    21:38, 13 December 2017

    Kazakhstan produces over 66M tons of oil since Jan 2017

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In Kazakhstan, the oil production reached 66.466 million tons in January-November 2017, which is 11.6 pct higher than over the same period in 2016, Kazinform correspondent cites the Statistics Committee of the Kazakh Ministry of National Economy.

    Within the reporting period, Kazakhstan produced: 12.101 million tons of gas condensate (7.3% production growth against last year period), 48.119 billion cum of natural gas (+14.4%), 100.579 million tons of coal (+9.6%), 35.902 million tons of iron ore (+9.6%), 88.559 million tons of copper ore (+22.6%), 17.888 million tons of gold ore (+5.3%), and 4.186 million tons of chromium concentrate (+11.3%).

    Economy Statistics Oil & Gas
