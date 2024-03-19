Kazakhstan prolongs ban on export of petroleum and diesel

Kazakhstan extends the ban on petroleum, diesel and liquified petroleum gas export for another half a year, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

The corresponding order of the ministers of energy, finance and internal affairs and the chairman of the National Security Committee is set to take effect on March 29, 2024.

To impose a ban for a period of six months on the export of petroleum, diesel fuel and certain oil products from the territory of Kazakhstan, including to the EAEU member countries by road, reads the joint order.

The ban does not apply to lubrication oil, export of oil products in tanks, provided by the vehicle manufacturer, jet fuel for research work on additive selection, qualification and laboratory tests of samples from the industrial batch for industrial production, oil products delivered as part of humanitarian assistance.