Kazakhstan promotes culture of the world, Azeri expert

BAKU. KAZINFORM "The Kazakh model of public consent and nationwide unity, initiated by Nursultan Nazarbayev, is not just a humanistic message but a sort of mobilization mechanism able to buttress popular support in the midst of potential threats to stability," Azerbaijan's expert Gyulnara Mamedzade said.

"As a rule, any attempts to provoke tensions in a certain country are made through disrupting its society, as well as disrupting on ethnic grounds, that is most crucially in the context of polyethnic Kazakhstan," she stressed.



According to her, confidence-building measures being developed in Kazakhstan are also disseminated in the Asian region.



"Kazakhstan promotes culture of the world in such a complicated and busy region. Such notions as consent and unity became less accessible nowadays and consequently the higher is their value and significance," she resumed.