Kazakhstan propels into artistic swimming final at FINA World Championships

GWANGJU. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan is set to compete in the artistic swimming final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, Kazinform has learnt from Olympic.kz.

In Gwangju, Team Kazakhstan scored 81,6667 points, enough to reach the final.

The artistic swimming team consists of Olga Yezdakova, Yelena Krylova, Jennifer Russanova, Yekaterina Simonova, Zhaniya Zhiyengazy, Karina Abdulina, Eteri Kakutia, Ksenia Makarova, Nargiza Bolatova, and Aigerim Kurmangaliyeva.

Russia, China and Ukraine are in the preliminary top 3 of the event. The artistic swimming final will be held on July 20.