    08:11, 29 November 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan propels into Davis Cup quarterfinals after convincing win over Canada

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Team Kazakhstan has secured its spot in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Davis Cup after confidently defeating Sweden and then Canada in Group B, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Aleksandr Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev stunned Brayden Schnur and Vasek Pospisil of Canada in the doubles rubber 6-4, 6-7, 6-1 sealing Kazakhstan’s dominance in Group B.

    Before that, Mikhail Kukushkin and Alexander Bublik gave Kazakhstan a 2-0 lead over the Canadian squad after routing Brayden Schnur in three sets and Vasek Pospisil in two sets, respectively.

    Earlier Kazakhstan upset Sweden 2-1 in their respective Davis Cup encounter. Though Mikhail Kukushkin lost to Elias Ymer in the first match, first Alexander Bublik and then Andrey Golubev and Aleksandr Nedovyesov helped the Kazakh side gain control of Group B with their wins.


    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
