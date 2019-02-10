Kazakhstan propels into Fed Cup World Group II play-offs

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan gained the berth in the Fed Cup World Group II play-offs after defeating favorite China in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1 in Astana on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from SPORTINFORM.

In the first rubber, Kazakhstan's Zarina Diyas confidently beat Saisai Zheng of China in straight sets 6-3, 6-2.



Then, China won the second rubber as Australian Open women's doubles title winner Shuai Zhang routed Yulia Putintseva in a three-set thriller 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.



The doubles match between Kazakhstani duo Galina Voskoboeva and Anna Danilina and the Chinese pair Zhaoxuan Yang and Saisai Zheng decided the fate of the tie. Voskoboeva and Danilina managed to give Kazakhstan a much needed 2:1 lead over China.



As earlier reported Team Kazakhstan left to chances to Thailand and India smashing both teams 3:0 and 3:0, respectively.