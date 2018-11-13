EN
    22:03, 13 November 2018 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan proposes to establish collective security organization for Asia

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM At the 4th meeting of the Astana Club today, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward an initiative to establish an Asian collective security organization.

    "Asia needs its own collective security organization. Kazakhstan's initiative on the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) which unites 30 Asian countries today could be a foundation for the future security and cooperation organization in Asia. Together with the OSCE, this organization could organize security zone on the entire Eurasian subcontinent," said the President.null  

    The Head of State proposed to hold a joint consultative meeting of the OSCE on the way towards implementation of this idea.

    Nursultan Nazarbayev also offered to hold the Eurasian security conference in Astana.null

    "The international community needs to adopt a global strategy of interaction in development of information space in fight with cybercrimes," he noted.

     

     

