Kazakhstan proposes to update measures on economic growth stimulation in CIS - Nazarbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev participated today in the Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Akorda press service reported.

In his speech, the President noted that the Summit is taking place in the year of the CIS' 25th Jubilee.

“The Commonwealth of Independent States which was established in 1991 as per Alma-Ata Declaration, remains today a unique platform for rapprochement of our countries. The CIS has proved its solvency and expedience by means of developing and implementing its plans for future. Moreover, the experience of the Commonwealth turned out to be useful for other integration associations such the EEU and the SCO. Thus, the establishment of the CIS in Almaty on December 21, 1991 is of great historical importance. On my initiative, we are adopting today a statement on the CIS’ 25th anniversary which will set the targets and new objectives for the future,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

“The recent G20 Summit achieved an agreement on coordination of economic policies to ensure sustainable development of global economy,” the President added.

“We discussed the issues related to replacement of the obsolete model of development and transition to new digital economy, accompanied by global industrial revolution. It signalizes opening and start of exploration of a new way of public production based on new types of energy, new classes of currencies and new forms of public relations. Amid these problems, we - the CIS member states - have to more closely interact and activate joint projects,” said Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Head of State stressed that the CIS starts the third stage of implementation of its 2008 Economic Development Strategy.

“The global economic situation has changed significantly to date, therefore Kazakhstan offers to update the package of measures on stimulation of economic growth in the CIS member states,” noted the Kazakh President.

Alongside, N.Nazarbayev reminded that at the last Summit the participants agreed on importance of adapting the CIS to new realities.

“We need to constantly work on increasing effectiveness of the Commonwealth and ensure its functional flexibility,” said he.

Upon completion, the Head of State noted that Kazakhstan welcomes the decision on chairmanship of the Russian Federation in the CIS in 2017.