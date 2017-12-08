Kazakhstan proposes using EXPO 2017 site for OSCE thematic mission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Foreign ministers of the Member States of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe met in Vienna at the 24th OSCE Ministerial Council meeting and discuss current issues and challenges in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian space, Kazinform cites the Kazakh MFA press service.

The Kazakhstan delegation was led by Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, who made the opening speech at the first plenary session of the Council. Addressing the meeting participants, he accentuated the unchanging importance of the ideas and principles specified in the Astana Declaration of the 2010 OSCE Summit - the only political document of the Organization adopted in the 21st century owing to the active efforts of the President of Kazakhstan.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov emphasized the importance of continuing the inclusive dialogue and implementing coordinated actions on joint response and prevention of conflict situations. Besides, he pointed out the priorities of Kazakhstan as a Non-Permanent Member of the UN Security Council and mediation efforts in the Eurasian region.

The diplomat presented the Kazakh President's key initiatives to create a Global Anti-Terrorist Coalition and the Code of Conduct on Global Action against Terrorism and Extremism and called for practical steps to strengthen the OSCE cooperation with CICA, the SCO, and the CSTO, which will be chaired by Kazakhstan in 2018.

Minister Abdrakhmanov highly appreciated the beginning of a structured dialogue on the current and future military security challenges. This mechanism is intended to restore confidence and revive the dialogue on arms control in the OSCE region with a view to preventing the growth of military activities, increased concentration of forces and, as a consequence, the danger of war incidents. Kazakhstan has confirmed its readiness to actively participate in the dialogue.









According to the Kazakh side, OSCE Economic and Environmental Dimension should also make a great contribution to building consensus, stability, and cooperation within the Organization. Fusing the global and regional integration processes can serve as the basis for further development along this avenue, and this fully conforms to the initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov also welcomed the initiative of Secretary General Thomas Greminger to create thematic missions of OSCE. In this respect, the Kazakh foreign minister proposed to use the EXPO 2017 site in Astana as a place for the thematic OSCE Center for Interconnectedness and Green Economy.

Prior to the Ministerial Council meeting chaired by the head of the Kazakh foreign ministry, the foreign ministers of the CSTO Member States held an informal meeting, where the sides exchanged views on approaches to the OSCE Agenda and the current issues of cooperation between the two organizations. Kazakhstan proposed to focus on countering terrorism, cybersecurity, and combating illicit drug trafficking as possible areas for such cooperation within the priorities of the country's chairmanship in the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

On the first day, Kairat Abdrakhmanov held bilateral meetings with the heads of delegations of Austria, Italy, Macedonia, Mongolia, the Netherlands, Estonia, and the European Union on the margins of the Ministerial Council to discuss the current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





During the talks with European partners, the Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted the need to strengthen contacts between the citizens of Kazakhstan and European countries, including by visa relaxation.

Meeting with the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office - Austria's minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Sebastian Kurz, the diplomats exchanged views on all aspects of Kazakh-Austrian relations. They paid particular attention to the development of the economic partnership with emphasis on trade diversification opportunities, as well as the legal cooperation including the establishment of direct contacts between law enforcement agencies, the signing of bilateral treaties and the accession of Kazakhstan to the legal instruments of the Council of Europe.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov also congratulated Sebastian Kurz on the victory of the Austrian People's Party led by him at the parliamentary elections in October this year, and wished achievements in forming the government and invited him to visit Kazakhstan.





He also had a thorough conversation on the global agenda with Secretary General of the European External Action Service Helga Schmid. The diplomats discussed the implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program, and the situation in the Middle East and Afghanistan. The European side highlighted the efforts of the President of Kazakhstan in nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament and his role in the processes of settling the conflict situations in the Eurasian continent.

















The OSCE Ministerial Council Meeting continues on December 8 and will end with the adoption of a number of ministerial decisions and declarations.