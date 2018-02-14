Kazakhstan proposes WHO to adopt new primary health care declaration

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan proposed the World Health Organization to adopt a new Declaration on Primary Health Care (PHC), Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Reaffirming the commitment to the initial Declaration of 1978, we propose to adopt a new document that meets up-to-date needs and provides PHC with the 21st century prospects in line with UN requirements for further consideration at the World Health Assembly and the UN General Assembly in 2019," Kazakh Minister of Healthcare Yelzhan Birtanov said in Geneva, addressing WHO seminar on the preparation for the International Conference dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the adoption of the WHO / UNICEF Alma-Ata Declaration on PHC.

Yelzhan Birtanov highlighted that over the past 40 years, the priorities of health systems have changed. However, the crucial role of primary health care remains undeniable.

"The reorientation of primary health care is chiefly aimed at maintenance of the public's health and the active participation of people in managing their health," the minister said.

He recalled that Kazakhstan has developed a National Concept of primary health care based on five priorities. That is the focus of PHC services on a patient and the integration of services, improving the universal health coverage, and ensuring equal access, strengthening the prevention and early intervention, PHC resources planning, and introducing new technologies.

Meanwhile, WHO Assistant Director-General Naoko Yamamoto stressed the importance of the Conference in Kazakhstan that will reorient the global health agenda to PHC.

During the seminar, the experts discussed the key international documents that will be adopted within the framework of the Conference dedicated to the 40th Anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration, shared knowledge in this field, and gathered expert opinions on holding the Conference in Kazakhstan on October 25-26 this year.

The press service of the Ministry of Healthcare said that during the seminar the Ministry and the WHO Regional Office for Europe signed a two-year Agreement on Cooperation for 2018-2019. The document implies that Kazakhstan will receive services as well as advisory and technical assistance totaling $1,665,500 from the international organization.

"The cooperation is based on the priorities within the framework of the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, the Health 2020, and the UN 2030 Agenda. The agreement reflects the principles of modernizing Kazakhstan's social policy outlined in the five institutional reforms and 100 steps for society modernization. Infectious diseases including tuberculosis, food safety, measures to prevent and reduce noncommunicable diseases, antimicrobial resistance, strategies to reduce the modifiable risk factors to health, reproductive health, maternal and child health, environmental impacts, provision of socially-oriented health services, implementation of international medical and sanitary rule, etc. are the key focus areas," the press service said.