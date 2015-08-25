Kazakhstan Prosecutor General met his Indian and Pakistani counterparts in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Mr. Askhat Daulbayev held working meetings with prosecutors general of Mongolia Mr. Enkh-Amgalan Magvannorov and India Mr. Mukul Rohatgi ahead of the 13th meeting of the Prosecutors General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries.

The bilateral meetings focused on the issues to be discussed at the upcoming forum. Mr. Daulbayev noted that the meeting of prosecutors general has a special place in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and it complements the multilateral cooperation, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

The parties highly appreciated the importance of interstate institutions in panel discussion and adoption of effective measures to address the fight against terrorism, extremism, drug trafficking and weapons, other types of cross-border crimes and illegal migration.

The sides also touched upon the issues of improvement of national legislation and unification of legal regulation to counter traditional and new challenges and threats of security in the SCO member states.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was founded on June 15, 2001 by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the People's Republic of China, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan as a permanent intergovernmental international organization.

Currently, Afghanistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Mongolia and Pakistan have a status of observers of the SCO, Turkey and Sri Lanka are dialogue partners.

The decision on accession of India and Pakistan as the member states as well as the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Kingdom of Cambodia and the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal as dialogue partners to the SCO was adopted July 10, 2015, the official statement reads.