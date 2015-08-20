Kazakhstan provides 2 helicopters to help Kyrgyzstan fight fire in Chychkan Gorge

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will provide two helicopters to assist Kyrgyzstan in fight with fire in the mountain forests in the Chychkan Gorge, Minister of Emergency Situations Kubatbek Boronov said on August 19.

766 people are involved in fight with fire in the Gorge now, including 382 officers of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 129 rangers, 229 servicemen of the National Guard, the Minister said. "The fire spread on 100-120 hectares, it was extinguished on 40 hectares. It is impossible now to extinguish fire on the remaining areas, as they are on unaccessible slopes. We have asked our colleagues from Kazakhstan to provide 2 helicopters. One of the helicopters will be used to fight with fire. The second will be used to provide water for fire fighters. Two MI-8 helicopters will arrive tomorrow, their load capacity is almost 2 tons each," he added. "Certain agreements exist between ministries of two countries. The Kyrgyz side will just supply fuel. The Kazakh side will help us for free," Minister Boronov stated. The Minister said the fire will be extinguished already today. Source: AKI Press