Kazakhstan provides 50 quota places for Kyrgyzstan students

Kazakhstan provided 50 quota places for the nationals of Kyrgyzstan to receive a Bachelor’s degree, a Master’s degree, and continuing integrated medical education at the country’s higher educational establishments in the 2024-2025 academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The applicants should register and download the required documents online. The deadline for submission of the applications is 23:59 May 23, 2024.

There will be 25 quota places to apply for admission to the Bachelor's degree, 20 for Master’s degree, and 5 for continuing integrated medical education.

The quota will not cover costs for travel and other expenses.