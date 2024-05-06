EN
    09:14, 06 May 2024 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan provides 50 quota places for Kyrgyzstan students

    Students
    Photo credit: Solton Zheksenbekov/ Kazinform

    Kazakhstan provided 50 quota places for the nationals of Kyrgyzstan to receive a Bachelor’s degree, a Master’s degree, and continuing integrated medical education at the country’s higher educational establishments in the 2024-2025 academic year, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    The applicants should register and download the required documents online. The deadline for submission of the applications is 23:59 May 23, 2024.

    There will be 25 quota places to apply for admission to the Bachelor's degree, 20 for Master’s degree, and 5 for continuing integrated medical education.

    The quota will not cover costs for travel and other expenses.

    Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Education
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
