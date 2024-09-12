Kazakhstan provides French experts with data for joint studies of Balkhash

Kazakhstan Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov met with the representatives of the French Development Agency (Agence Française de Développement, AFD) in Kazakhstan, Kazinform News Agency reports.

The sides debated further cooperation and development of current projects, including joint research of the Ile-Balkhash basin. The Ministry provided the AFD and French Geological Survey ( Bureau de Recherche Geologiques et Minieres, BRMG) experts with the first data for studies. Besides, they focused on preparations for the One Water Summit to be held in New York in September 2024.

The Kazakh Minister suggested considering cooperation in underground waters field and advanced training of specialists.

"Opening of the AFD Office in Astana will help make our cooperation more fruitful. Besides, together with other international partners, we are considering options for researching other water bodies, including the Aral and Caspian Seas," the Minister said.