16:00, 26 October 2021 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan provides humanitarian transit corridor for Afghan women
ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Based on Kazakhstan’s commitment to its international humanitarian obligations, the Head of State has decided to provide a transit corridor for Afghan female judges and members of parliament and their families, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
The transit was carried out in cooperation with international non-governmental organizations through the airport of Almaty for further flight to third countries.