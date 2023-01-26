Kazakhstan provides significant support to Afghanistan – EU special envoy

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM – According to EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson, Kazakhstan actively allocates grants and scholarships to the Afghan youth in the education field, with some of them distributed through UNDP and EU systems, Kazinform reports.

The Belgian capital played host to the 3rd meeting of Central Asian and EU special envoys for Afghanistan.

According to Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, Kazakhstan plays a great role in supporting Afghanistan.

«We know that your country actively supports Afghanistan, which is part of the dialogue on security with the Central Asian countries,» said Terhi Hakala.

EU Special Envoy for Afghanistan Tomas Niklasson also pointed out the EU’s considerable assistance to the Afghan people, carried out in keeping with the international humanitarian law and principles.

Stressing that the Taliban restricted women’s work at NGOs, Nikalasson said that women make up around 30-40 per cent of the personnel of the NGOs providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. He added that the assistance as well as observance of humanitarian commitments will continue.