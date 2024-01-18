Kazakhstan provides Tajikistan with BARK VibroLUNG medical equipment

The ceremony for presenting three units of BARK VibroLUNG medical equipment took place in Dushanbe, Khovar reports.

Medical equipment was provided to Tajikistan by Kazakhstan.

In order to properly use this medical equipment, 40 specialists, including the country’s pulmonologists, completed training courses.

During the courses, Kazakh specialists taught Tajik doctors how to properly use BARK VibroLUNG.

The BARK VibroLUNG is intended for the treatment of lung diseases in medical institutions. The operating principle of the device is based on the influence of a strong vibroacoustic signal, the service life is 10 years.