Kazakhstan pummel Armenian team in 2025 UEFA Women's Championship qualification

Kazakhstan women's national football team participated in a selection match against the Armenia team for the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship in Almaty, Kazinform News Agency reports referring to Sports.kz.

Madiyar Kembilov’s side had the following starting lineup: Angelina Portnova, Anastasia Nizamutdinova, Kamila Sovet, Bibigul Nurusheva, Alexandra Burova, Aida Gaistenova, Kamila Kulmagambetova, Xenya Khairulina, Asselkhan Turlybekova, Amina Bibosynova, and Assem Karazhanova.

The hosts Burova and Gaistenova scored two goals in the first half of the match. In response, the opponents netted one goal scored by Maral Artin. Following the break, Kazakhstan increased the lead to 4:1 after goals from Nurusheva and Turlybekova.

Consequently, after suffering three consecutive defeats Kazakhstan achieved a first victory in Group 4 of League C. The next home match will be held on July 12 against Romania.

Recall that Madiyar Kembilov was appointed as the new head coach of the Kazakhstan women's national team on 25 July 2023. Madiyar Kembilov began his coaching career in 2005. He worked as a coach in FC "Ordabasy U-16", "Academy Ontustik", "Turan M", and "Yasi". Currently, the part-time specialist is the head coach of the WFC "BIIK-Shymkent". Previously, this post was held by Russian specialist Aleksandr Semenov.