    12:10, 11 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan puts civil servants under the magnifying glass

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - From now on work of every civil servant in Kazakhstan will be placed under close scrutiny, Ali Komekbayev, Director of the Civil Service Department of the Ministry of Civil Service Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, declared on Thursday.

    In his words, there are over 90,000 civil servants in Kazakhstan and every single one of them will be assessed throughout the year.
    "The assessment will be based on the feedback from their bosses, colleagues and ordinary people they will render services to. Each civil servant will have an individual work plan to achieve specific strategic goals," Mr. Komekbayev said at a press conference in Astana.
    "It is safe to say that each civil servant in the country will be put under the magnifying glass. All civil servants, their work and actions will be assessed, and more importantly, their year-end bonuses will depend on the results of that assessment," he added.
    Recall that the new Law "On civil service in the Republic of Kazakhstan" became effective on January 1, 2016.

